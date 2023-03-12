Fashion

Fashion brand Sailor now in Rangpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

Leading fashion brand Sailor makes its mark in Rangpur. This outlet was officially inaugurated on 11 March. The 5400 sq ft outlet is situated on GL Roy Road of the city.

Sailor always accommodates the local components to design its outlets, so in its interior customers will experience the history of the district, geographical aspects and traditional architectural design.

Apart from the interior, the entire outlet has ample space, service counters, separate seating arrangements and modern trial rooms to enhance customer comfort. For the people of Rangpur, this new outlet has category-wise clothing and various lifestyle products.

Sailor's Rangpur outlet was inaugurated by the Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and Epyllion Group Chairman Riaz Uddin Al Mamun. Also present on the occasion were senior officials of Epyllion Group and Sailor, senior government officials and dignitaries of Rangpur Division. Sailor's Eid collection is available at this outlet.

