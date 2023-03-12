Fashion brand Sailor now in Rangpur

Apart from the interior, the entire outlet has ample space, service counters, separate seating arrangements and modern trial rooms to enhance customer comfort. For the people of Rangpur, this new outlet has category-wise clothing and various lifestyle products.
Sailor's Rangpur outlet was inaugurated by the Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa and Epyllion Group Chairman Riaz Uddin Al Mamun. Also present on the occasion were senior officials of Epyllion Group and Sailor, senior government officials and dignitaries of Rangpur Division. Sailor's Eid collection is available at this outlet.