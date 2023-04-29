Two of Azra Mahmood’s models in the main round

Two Bangladeshi models Efa Tabassum and Ronie Imran are taking part in the main round of international beauty pageant Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023.

Country’s top model and choreographer Azra Mahmood’s Talent Camp (AMTC) has become the country director for four countries including Bangladesh.

As part of promoting Malaysian tourism industry, ‘Miss and Mister Celebrity International 2023’ is being organised. International Celebrity Pageants Group Enterprise is organising this beauty pageant.

A total of 58 participants from 29 countries including Bangladesh, are participating in this competition. The sole country outside of Asia among them is The Netherlands. And among the SAARC countries there are India and Nepal there apart from Bangladesh.

Though the final round of this beauty pageant was supposed to be held in February, after being rescheduled it will be held at Malaysian capital Kualalampur on 1st May. Details about this were shared at a press conference held on last 24 April.