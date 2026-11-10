Met Gala unveils new theme after Galliano controversy

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Thursday announced a new theme for the exhibition accompanying its prestigious annual Met Gala, after scrapping a planned retrospective of British designer John Galliano amid controversy over his past anti-Semitic remarks.

Running from 9 May, 2027, to 9 January, 2028, the exhibition, titled extraORDINARY, "will examine how design reveals unexpected possibilities within everyday things," the renowned New York museum said in a press release.

The exhibition was initially planned as a retrospective of Galliano, but the designer and the museum announced in late August that it would not go ahead, following criticism from donors and political figures over the fashion designer's past comments.