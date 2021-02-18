Skin procedures to help you get camera-ready face

Living in the age of constant video calls, zoom meetings and webinars has made people even more conscious about their facial appearance. While some seek the help of make-up techniques to hide what they perceive as their facial flaws, others look for more sustainable long-term solutions such as facial aesthetic procedures.

This digital shift has led to a surge in demand for treatments to correct skin imperfections such as scars, acne, pigmentation, signs of ageing, large pores, dull skin and dark circles.

Here are a few skin procedures that will uplift your appearance, suggested by Integrative Aesthetic and Wellness expert says Kiran Sethi Lohia.

Skin bio-remodelling with Hyaluronic acid

Ageing skin is often characterised by dullness, sagging and wrinkly skin. A new skin bio-remodelling procedure Profhilo is a new way of giving a mature and ageing skin a new lease of life. Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid-based skin procedure that works to galvanise the skin's ability to generate collagen and elastin -- the two scaffolding proteins critical to skin's firmness and elasticity.