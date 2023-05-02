Did you know Alia Bhatt's white gown was made using one lakh pearls?

Be it fashion or acting, Alia Bhatt is nailing everything like a pro. On Tuesday, she represented India at Met Gala 2023 and she definitely won hearts with her look.

For her Met Gala debut, Alia opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

This time the Met Gala theme paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and our Bollywood diva followed it in the most elegant way.

The new mother of one perfectly delivered on the theme in the pure white princess gown that had a long train, with every inch of its bodice drenched in pearls.

Also, her white outfit channeled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modeled by Claudia Schiffer.