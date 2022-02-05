‘We don’t have workers, we have co-workers’

Monnujan Nargis: We want Le Reve to be a global brand within the next 12 years. We want to grab the market in competition with brands like H&M and Zara. We want people abroad to strut the high street in Le Reve outfits, to say, I got this from Le Reve. Le Reve clothes will be seen on the streets of New York or Paris. I feel so good when I see people wearing Le Reve in Singapore. The Chinese have a tea party on the day before their wedding where everyone dresses stylishly. Once someone bought all the outfits from Le Reve for their guests to wear at her tea party. I was so proud. That is our vision – to take the Bangladesh brand to the international arena.

Rezaul Hasan: There are other good memories. Let me tell you what happens when you have a proper trend analysis. In other countries, you see more or less the same motif in the print stories of the different seasons. Once madam (Monnujan Nargis) and I were wandering around a high fashion store in New York. We saw the updated prints there and launched that back home within a few days. We had assessed the fashion trend correctly and launched it in time. We managed to offer this to our customers. That feeling was good.

For the time being we want to establish our presence in the SAARC, ASEAN and Gulf countries. In ASEAN we are present in Singapore. We have a Le Reve pop-up store in Isetan Nex Mall. We have from 2020 also begun online sales of our clothing in important ASEAN countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. We have recently arrived at the Middle East too. We have begun selling Le Reve products through e-commerce from last month. In Dubai, Le Reve has its own warehouse so people can buy Le Reve clothes online from anywhere in the UAE.