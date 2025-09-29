Stars turn out for Armani's final collection in Milan

Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Glenn Close and Richard Gere turned out Sunday for the Giorgio Armani show in Milan, the final collection the Italian designer worked on before his death.

Originally intended as a celebration of 50 years of Armani's fashion house, after his death on 4 September, aged 91, the catwalk show became a tribute to a legend.

It was organised in the Pinacoteca di Brera, the prestigious art gallery where more than 120 of Armani's creations are on show as part of an anniversary exhibition that opened this week.

Paper lanterns were laid out across the courtyard, as they had been at the public viewing of Armani's body in Milan earlier this month, with the models walking under the historic portico.

"This moment, this atmosphere speaks for itself. There's a lot of memories here tonight," Blanchett told AFP.