Milan Fashion Week to mourn Armani, welcome new stars

Milan Fashion Week opens Tuesday, a feast of Italian style set to be dominated by the late Giorgio Armani's final collections and new faces at Gucci and Versace.

Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara, Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta are among those showcasing their Spring/Summer 2026 women's collections throughout the week.

But the event will be overshadowed by the death this month of Armani, the legendary 91-year-old head of a multi-billion-euro empire who helped put Milan on the fashion map.

Sunday's Giorgio Armani show was already going to be a grand affair, the culmination of celebrations marking 50 years of the label beloved by the Hollywood A-list.