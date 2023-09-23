New-look Gucci goes back to the classics

Gucci's new creative director made his long-awaited debut in Milan on Friday, offering a timeless, feminine collection with the aim of relaunching the luxury brand.

French owners Kering brought in Sabato de Sarno in January to replace star designer Alessandro Michele, who transformed Gucci over seven years with his eccentric, gender-fluid designs and offbeat shows.

But while Michele reached out to a younger and more diverse audience, sales lagged behind those of Gucci's rivals.

De Sarno, who spent more than a decade at Valentino, unveiled his first collection in front of an A-list crowd including actors Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling.

The event got off to a tricky start after the catwalk had to be moved from the streets of Milan to inside Gucci's headquarters due to a forecast of rain.