Fashion

Seven fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet

AFP
Cannes
Cast member Anya Taylor-Joy poses during a photocall for the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 16 May, 2024.Reuters

The show stopper on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival so far this year is without a doubt an anonymous dog in a puffy yellow train dress.

But humans turned heads too. Here are some of them.

Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 15 May, 2024.
Reuters

Naomi Campbell

The 53-year-old super model turned back time when she slipped into a sequined black Chanel dress she first wore 27 years ago for the premiere of 'Furiosa'.

British-US actress Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the screening of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 15 May, 2024.
AFP

Anya Taylor-Joy

The star of the Mad Max saga prequel gave a modern take on the 1950s with a tight chignon and corset, red lips and a floor-sweeping sparkling champagne Dior dress.

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 17 May, 2024.
AFP

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World 1994 received mixed reviews for her glimmering turquoise and silver gown.

One fan said it looked like the Iron Throne in HBO hit 'Game of Thrones', while others thought it was more "peacock".

Jury member of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Eva Green poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 17 May, 2024.
Reuters

Eva Green

The British actress, and member of the Cannes jury, injected an elegant moth vibe into her gothic palette of black with a sculpted translucent dress by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

Cast members Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Kinds of Kindness' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 17 May, 2024.
Reuters

Hunter Schafer and Margaret Qualley

Schafer, the trans actress featuring in Palme d'Or contender 'Kinds of Kindness', wowed in an Armani dress as shimmering as a French Riviera swimming pool.

Co-star Qualley, who also features in another film in competition -- slasher horror 'The Substance' -- opted for streamline Chanel ballet chic.

Iris Mittenaere poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 15 May, 2024.
Reuters

Iris Mittenaere

The French model and 2016 Miss Universe received praise for a tight black Schiaparelli dress with a golden coral-reef like sculpture encrusted on its front and back.

Yseult poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Megalopolis' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 16 May, 2024.
Reuters

Yseult

Vogue gave a nod to the French singer and model's black and white Chanel outfit at the 'Megalopolis' premiere, calling her "one of the most unpredictable but stylish presences on the Croisette".

But critics said the style was just a copy of Dior's "New Look" of 1947.

Also Read

Aishwarya's 2024 Cannes red carpet look is too mesmerising to be missed!

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Fashion