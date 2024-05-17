Aishwarya's 2024 Cannes red carpet look is too mesmerising to be missed!

Bollywood luminary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captivated the global stage as she made a resplendent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, renowned for her elegance and style, graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on 16 May, mesmerising onlookers with her enchanting presence.

The news was shared by the official Instagram account of Cannes film festival.