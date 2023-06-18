Paris Fashion Week looks to future with Pharrell Williams debut

The debut of multi-talented star Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton is the hottest ticket at Paris Fashion Week as it kicks off on Tuesday, seen as a significant moment in the evolution of the multi-billion-dollar industry.

The renowned musician, DJ and producer takes over as artistic director for the fabled French brand, hoping to build on the shift towards US streetwear that helped it achieve more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in revenue for the first time last year.