RAP launches initiative for ethnic minority with UNESCO's help

Meanwhile, officer-in-charge of UNESCO Susan Vize, pro vice-chancellor of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology Ayub Nabi Khan, member of BGMEA Board of Directors and managing director of Savartex Group Faisal Samad and senior programme officer of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO Tajuddin Ahmed were present as special guests.
On behalf of team RAP, founder of the organisation Rokaiya Ahmed Purna, co-founder Md Zubayer Hossain and other members of the team were present in the event.
Faisal Samad and Ayub Nabi both praised Purna’s creativity and desire to do something new. They wished success of the project.
Issues of utilising heritage textiles according to the current market demand, possibilities of producing versatile merchandise with these textiles came up in the discussion.
Speakers emphasised issues such as creating a new dimension to fashion through creative economic development.
Sharing her past experience of living in Bangladesh and working with theethnic minority community Susan Vize talked of UNESCO’s engagement in this project. She conveyed her well-wishes for the initiative to move further ahead forward.
Speaking of the reasons behind their involvement in this project, Md Shohel Imam Khan assured of providing future assistance as well.
Aiming at the advancement of creative craft, RAP took initiatives to promote heritage textiles, create working space for artisans, training projects for skill development, research and women empowerment at different times.
Representatives of the marginal craft artists from ethnic minority community were also present at the event.
Among others, Prisha Chakma, Trisna Tanchangya, Sumi Tanchangya and Mongchong RK Obhi were present there. They too shared their experiences.
Trishna and Sumi talked about their visit to Dhaka. It was clear from their words how RAP is playing a vital role in creating employment opportunities for them as well as presenting their craft items before the global market.
Presenting the details of the project in her introductory speech Rokaiya Ahmed Purna said, her organisation stood beside the ethnic minority community during the corona period according to their ability.