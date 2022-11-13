RAP launches initiative for ethnic minority with UNESCO's help

Aiming at the betterment of craft artistes from the marginal ethnic minority community RAP (Design in Bangladesh) has launched an aid project recently at capital’s EMK Center.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO provided especial assistance in the project.

It was said during the event, the project has been introduced prioritising development of the craft artistes from ethnic minority community and to be by their side through fashion, especially sustainable fashion.

Md Shohel Imam Khan, deputy secretary general of Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO attended the event as the chief guest.