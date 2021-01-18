Five groundbreaking self-portraits by women

Jennifer Higgie author of a new book about women’s self-portraits to be published in March on female artists whose depictions of themselves helped secure their place in history.

The museums of the world are filled with paintings of women by men. Ask around and you’ll find that most people struggle to name even one female artist from before the 20th century. But women have always made art, even though, over the centuries, every discouragement from laws to religion and convention, the pressures of family and public disapproval was, and in some places still is, put in their way.

Until the advent of modernity, women were expected to be wives, mothers or nuns, not artists or writers; they had no political agency and, unless their father was a painter, they had very little or no access to any kind of artistic training.

(My focus here is the European tradition: in many indigenous cultures around the world, women’s creativity has been, and continues to be, central to individual and community self-expression.)