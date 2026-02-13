Sabu Shop Ltd relocates outlet in Chattogram

With the aim of enhancing customer service, skincare brand Sabu Shop Limited has relocated its fourth outlet in Chattogram to a new address.

The new outlet is now situated on the third floor of Meridian Kohinoor City on SM Ali Road, Dampara, Chattogram.

According to company sources, the outlet offers a wide range of skincare products imported from South Korea, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Products from popular local brands are also available. The company has assured that all products sold are authentic.