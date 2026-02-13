Sabu Shop Ltd relocates outlet in Chattogram
With the aim of enhancing customer service, skincare brand Sabu Shop Limited has relocated its fourth outlet in Chattogram to a new address.
The new outlet is now situated on the third floor of Meridian Kohinoor City on SM Ali Road, Dampara, Chattogram.
According to company sources, the outlet offers a wide range of skincare products imported from South Korea, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Products from popular local brands are also available. The company has assured that all products sold are authentic.
Sabu Shop has been providing skincare products through both online and offline platforms for the past seven years. Currently, the company operates eight outlets across different parts of the country.
Commenting on the relocation, Md. Shariful Islam, Managing Director of Sabu Shop, said, “Chattogram is an important market for us. Considering customer convenience, we have relocated the outlet to a new location."
He further added, “In the coming days, we plan to expand Sabu Shop’s operations by launching new outlets in different regions of the country.”