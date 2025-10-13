Sweet treats are not really the sweetest treat
Love, it is said, is a sweet addiction. In fact, consuming sweets can be an addiction. Many get that sugar craving. They may like spicy food, sour stuff, salty snacks, but then the yearning so something sweet creeps in.
Love and sweets
Many call their loved one "sweetheart". Heart is not enough, it's gotta be sweet!
There are other similar sugary terms of endearment -- "honey,"" sweetie pie" and so on. Then it's our tradition to celebrate festivities and success with sweets -- be they weddings or passing exams with flying colours. Relationships are termed as "sweet bonds" or "sweet relations."
Something sweet
It's always feels good to spend time with a loved one, but do you know why? It's because of the increased release of dopamine and oxytocin hormones. Dopamine levels stop up when you eat sweets too. Many people turn to sweets when they are down in the dumps. Feeling good also can turn one to sweet stuff.
That is why "giving a loved one something sweet" has become a marketing mantra. Just look that he cake craze in Agargaon of the capital. People are thronging there to sell and buy cakes, sweets, puddings and other confections. There is this young boy there singing the popular song "Tomai debo mishti kichhu" (something sweet for you) and Indian singer Usha Uthup’s song “Uri Uri Baba.” Even i this has turned into something like an advertisement for the sake of business. But one must remember, sweets are not meant to be handed out to everyone out of love.
Why sweets aren't always the best token of love
Sweet foods that contain natural sugars, such as fruits, are generally not harmful to our bodies. But the sugar used in cakes, pastries, puddings, cookies, biscuits, doughnuts, payesh and firni (rice puddings), semai, jorda, jellies, jams, or sweetened drinks is processed sugar. Though these foods taste delicious, they are not healthy.
Brown sugar or various types of syrup may also be used in making sweets, but these are no better than white sugar. Even when honey, molasses, or artificial sweeteners are used, they are not particularly healthy alternatives.
There is danger in becoming addicted to sweets made with these ingredients. Do you know what happens after sugar is consumed? It quickly breaks down and is converted into glucose, causing blood glucose levels to rise. Soon after, it is absorbed from the blood and eventually gets stored as fat in various parts of the body.
A habit of consuming excessive sugar increases the risk of obesity. It also raises the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, fatty liver, and stroke. For those who already suffer from any of these conditions, it is essential to control their intake of sweet foods and follow the guidance of medical experts.
Are sweets okay for the others, then?
So, does that mean people who are perfectly healthy can eat as many sweets as they like? No, not at all. You already know the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption. However, nutritionists do not give rigid guidelines on exactly how much sweet food should be consumed at a particular age.
What is certain, though, is that to fully enjoy the sweetness of life, you need to stay healthy—and ensure your loved ones stay healthy too.
At every age, sugar intake should be kept low. Nutritionists also advise against letting children eat as much sugar as they want. And sugar is not only found in “desserts” or sweets, packaged or container foods also list their sugar content, so check it before buying.
Other carbohydrate-rich foods are also broken down into glucose after consumption. Therefore, make sure that your total daily calorie intake is appropriate for your age and physical activity. To maintain this balance, even if someone lovingly offers you a sweet treat, you must exercise constraint.
Did a loved one offer you a piece of cake? Don’t eat it alone, share it. That way, the sweetness of your relationship will multiply many times over.