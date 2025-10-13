Sweet treats are not really the sweetest treat

Brown sugar or various types of syrup may also be used in making sweets, but these are no better than white sugar. Even when honey, molasses, or artificial sweeteners are used, they are not particularly healthy alternatives.

There is danger in becoming addicted to sweets made with these ingredients. Do you know what happens after sugar is consumed? It quickly breaks down and is converted into glucose, causing blood glucose levels to rise. Soon after, it is absorbed from the blood and eventually gets stored as fat in various parts of the body.

A habit of consuming excessive sugar increases the risk of obesity. It also raises the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, fatty liver, and stroke. For those who already suffer from any of these conditions, it is essential to control their intake of sweet foods and follow the guidance of medical experts.