With love from France – and now, Bangladesh!
We have all been there. It’s late. We have had a long day; maybe it was work, maybe it was traffic, maybe just life. We finally make it home, peel off the day’s outfit, and flop onto the bed. But there it is, that one last thing staring us down; removing our makeup and sunscreen.
Ugh! The thought of tugging at our skin with a makeup wipe feels like a chore. Our eyes sting, our skin gets red and somehow, there's still foundation on the pillow the next morning. We tell ourselves, "Never again." But the cycle repeats.
That’s why when micellar water came into our lives, it felt like magic in a bottle.
Let’s rewind a bit. Back in 1991, in the skincare capital of the world, France, a clever team at BIODERMA came up with a solution for people who were tired of using harsh, limescale-filled tap water on their skin. That’s when micellar water was born. It looked like plain water but had a secret superpower: tiny molecules called micelles that pulled out dirt, oil, and makeup—gently and effectively. No rinsing. No scrubbing. No drama. Just clean, happy skin.
And soon, the world caught on. Micellar water became a skincare favorite. Unlike wipes, which often irritate our skin and don’t break down in the environment, micellar water is kind to both our faces and the planet. It cleans without stripping our skin, works for all skin types (yes, even sensitive!), and leaves us feeling fresh in seconds.
For the longest time, if we wanted micellar water in Bangladesh, we had to reach for international brands like Garnier or BIODERMA. And while they are great, they are not exactly easy on the wallet. Plus, we always wondered—why hasn’t anyone here made one yet?
Well, guess what? That just changed. As a skincare enthusiast who loves trying new products and staying in tune with our growing Bangladeshi skincare community, I was genuinely excited when I learned that Skin Cafe, our very own Bangladeshi brand, launched the country’s first locally made micellar water. A pure Bangladeshi product. Naturally, I had to try it; and let me tell you, the hype is real.
It’s affordable, gentle, and made for our skin, our climate, and our needs. No more guessing if something made overseas will work for us or not.
The best part is Skin Cafe did not stop there. They started with natural oils and plant-based goodies and have grown into a full-blown skincare brand that includes moisturizers, sunscreen, serums and makeup.
Available online at skincafe.co and also in over 15,000 stores across Bangladesh, they are making it easier than ever for us to build a skin care routine we love.