With love from France – and now, Bangladesh!

We have all been there. It’s late. We have had a long day; maybe it was work, maybe it was traffic, maybe just life. We finally make it home, peel off the day’s outfit, and flop onto the bed. But there it is, that one last thing staring us down; removing our makeup and sunscreen.

Ugh! The thought of tugging at our skin with a makeup wipe feels like a chore. Our eyes sting, our skin gets red and somehow, there's still foundation on the pillow the next morning. We tell ourselves, "Never again." But the cycle repeats.

That’s why when micellar water came into our lives, it felt like magic in a bottle.