What you should know about electric cookers

One evening, a crowd of customers caught my eye at a cooker shop in New Market, Dhaka. Shah Newaz had come from Bosila, Dhaka, to buy a cooker on his way home from work.

After bargaining, he bought an induction cooker from a local brand. He said, “There is no scheduled time when gas will be available at home. So, to escape the worry of whether we will have gas or not, I bought this induction cooker today.”

Asaduzzaman Mamun, sales manager at MK Enterprise on the ground floor of Biswas Building in New Market, said, “Demand for cookers has risen so sharply because of the gas shortage that we used to sell two or three cookers a day, but now we sell 10 to 15.”

These figures give an idea of how many electric cookers all the other shops in the market might be selling collectively.