Significant weakness persists in studies from Class 8 to 12

M Rezwan Khan: Whenever we introduce any change to our curriculum, it is mandatory to take the opinion of BAETE (Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education). They want to know whether we are equipping our graduates with the skills and competencies demanded by industry. Therefore, we constantly try to keep ourselves updated. Another important aspect is that UIU’s Institute of Advanced Research (IAR) has Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a number of companies. When they approach us with specific problems, we work together to find solutions. For example, we are working on neuromarketing. Suppose you are advertising a mobile phone and install a large billboard showing a model holding the phone. Will your potential customer notice the phone, or will they focus on the model? Analysing this is what neuromarketing is about.

On the other hand, we are also working with satellite and drone imagery. By analysing images of crops, it becomes possible to determine crop yield, whether fertiliser is required, whether pests have affected the crops and so on. So yes, we are improving both our research activities and our curriculum.