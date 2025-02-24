How to move safely on Dhaka streets

Muggers have been on the prowl on the streets recently with media often reporting on muggings and their victims in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

Even Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali reportedly admitted that scattered incidents, mainly muggings of mobile phones, are taking place.

Nuisances like muggers taking away pedestrians’ mobile phones and then running away are common on Dhaka streets. Muggers also arrive with moving bikes and snatch away belongings from rickshaw passengers.

People also lose purses and mobile phones to the pickpocketing. In some cases, snatchers inflict injuries on the people.