Heart patients can reduce anxiety, depression through talking therapies

The findings of a new study have revealed that group therapy relieves psychological distress, improves the quality of life and results in fewer readmissions for heart problems.

The study was published today in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Approximately 20 per cent of all cardiac patients have signs of psychological distress, rising to one-third of employed patients," said study author Annette Holdgaard, a nurse at Copenhagen University Hospital - Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg in Denmark.

"Psychological symptoms like palpitations and chest discomfort can be difficult to distinguish from cardiac symptoms. This can lead to a vicious circle, with further distress that might limit a patient's ability to live a normal life at home and work."