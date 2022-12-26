Drinking coffee daily linked to risk of cardiovascular disease

Two or more cups of coffee per day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease in people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher), but not in those with high blood pressure, according to new research.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. However, despite the fact that both beverages contain caffeine, the study indicated that drinking one cup of coffee or one cup of green tea every day did not raise the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease at any blood pressure measurement. The FDA estimates that a cup of green or black tea contains 30 to 50 milligrams of caffeine, whereas a cup of coffee contains more like 80 to 100 mg.