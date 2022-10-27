Early fears might be linked to future anxiety, depression

Early risk factors linked to children's temperament and a neural process that could foretell whether an individual might develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood have been identified during a recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas.

The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, tracked a cohort of 165 individuals from 4 months old, between 1989 and 1993, through age 26.

Alva Tang, assistant professor of psychology in the School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences and corresponding author of the study, found that people who are more inhibited in early childhood and who also don't respond typically to potential rewards as adolescents are vulnerable to developing depression later in life, more so than anxiety.