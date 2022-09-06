Aestheticising sadness and mental Illness

First, the depression and the depressed generation is not a matter to be handled lightly. In 1994, a study by Post, assessed 291 biographies of eminent males in music, art, writing, science and political leadership. He also found high rates of psychiatric disorders in writers and artists. He also found high rates of both depression and alcoholism. This is where art and mental illness intertwine.

Art is an expression platform for the ones who hold strong passionate emotions. In recent studies, it has been suggested that mentally ill people are more drawn to art, mental illness has to do nothing with it but different types of art have different types of audience, or we may say targeted audience. Naturally, sad art attracts sad people. In recent generation, people don’t usually try to find depth in a context, so they tend to create their own depth. Often, something sad is often considered having depth. Teenagers will take pleasure in listening to Billie Eilish, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, or dive into a fictional character with a traumatizing past to feel relatable, to find themselves through these art. They need to disperse their emotions and emotions through something, that’s where social media comes.

People can often be sad and blue. But Tumblr, Instagram and other apps where sadness and depression are highly romanticised make them sadder. At times, people may desire sadness for the sake of being sad with no outer audience, but they can resonate their sadness with a black and white picture and quotes in it containing little to no depth but mostly negative. Social media platforms highlight being sad as interesting and for the sake of being relatable and ‘interesting’, people desire intense sadness. To put it simply, it became their coping mechanism to deal with their sadness. The fact that depression and mental health is so stigmatized in recent world specially among the parents with common mindset or in society that people dealing with depression needed an avenue to let it out, surprisingly, social media became a relatable platform for expressing these emotions for the young people.