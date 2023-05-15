Traffic-related air pollution affect brain functions

According to a study from the University of California, Irvine, exposure to traffic-related air pollution causes memory loss, cognitive decline, and the activation of brain pathways linked to the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Masashi Kitazawa, PhD, associate professor of environmental and occupational health in the UCI Programme in Public Health, is the corresponding and senior author of the study.

"The link between air pollution and Alzheimer's disease is concerning, as the prevalence of toxicants in ambient air is not just on the rise globally, but also hitting close to home here in Irvine," he said.