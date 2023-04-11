Alcohol use can make burn injuries worse: Study

According to a study, alcohol use among burn-injured patients is associated with more severe complications, delayed recovery, and increased morbidity and mortality.

The study was published in the journal, 'Alcohol'. "Return to work or normal life can be impaired or delayed for burn-injured patients who use alcohol," says Elizabeth Kovacs, PhD, vice chair of research and professor of GI, trauma, and endocrine surgery in the University of Colorado Department of Surgery.

"Every organ of the body is affected by alcohol because it enters your bloodstream. If you look at the data on alcohol use and injury recovery, it affects everything from the cardiovascular system to the lungs, liver, and pancreas, and even fracture repair," she said.

That's primarily because alcohol in the body alters inflammatory responses, she says, making it harder for the immune system to do its job.