Breast lumps: Is it always cancer?
Many people panic when they feel a simple lump in the breast, even if it’s not cancer! Is a breast lump truly cancer or a sign of cancer? Rafia Alam wrote this after speaking with Reza Ahmad, consultant surgeon at Ibn Sina Hospital, Sylhet during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Any woman can notice any abnormality in her breast at any time during her daily life. For the practice of wellness, it is important for all women to examine their breasts once a month.
It is necessary to learn the rules of this examination in adolescence and practice it regularly. During this examination, lumps in the breast and armpit are easily detected. That is, if cancer is present, it is detected in the early stages.
Don’t panic at first
Anyone can become anxious if they notice a lump or mass in the breast. Many people can break down mentally.
However, the lump or mass may not be such a terrifying thing. So, keep a cool head and seek a doctor’s advice. It’s good to know why a lump or mass might occur and what other ancillary things to look out for.
Pay attention to these things
A breast lump can be large or small. The lump can be hard or soft. There may or may not be pain in it. If there is pain, pay attention to whether this pain is related to the menstrual cycle.
However, a lump or mass is not the only noticeable thing. Rather, if you feel a lump or mass, also carefully observe the shape and size of the breast, the skin of the breast, and the nipple. Also, check if there is any lump or mass in the armpit.
Even when there is no problem, these things should be observed when performing a routine self-breast examination. There may be a lump in the armpit even if there is no lump in the breast.
The skin of the breast may wrinkle as a symptom of a disease. The nipple may retract inwards. Something may discharge abnormally from the nipple. Blood may even be discharged.
Lumps can occur even if it is not cancer
A breast lump can be a simple cyst. A cyst is like a small, fluid-filled sac.
Patients also feel a lump in the breast in cases of fibro adenoma or a simple tumour.
Fibrocystic disease is a type of age-related change in the breast. In this case, a woman may also feel a mass-like this formation.
If infection in the breast leads to the collection of pus, it may also feel like a lump. This is called an abscess.
A lump may also be felt if an excessive amount of calcium accumulates in the breast.
Not to be ignored
The doctor will confirm various characteristics such as whether the lump is hard or soft, whether the lump moves or not, and whether there is pain or not.
However, many people try to find out the reasons for these things themselves at home with the help of Google or artificial intelligence. Some also try to match their symptoms with the symptoms of other affected women.
However, this should not be done. Because, its can create a misconception about the nature of the lump. Unnecessary panic may also arise, or cancer may be neglected as a common issue.
But, the sooner cancer is detected; the easier it is to cure. In the initial stage, the impact on the body is less, and the cost of treatment is also comparatively lower. You can understand why it is essential to consult a specialist whenever any abnormality appears in the breast.