Walnuts might be the new brain superfood for stressed students

In the weeks before their next exam, stressed-out college students may wish to add walnuts to their daily diet.

In a recent clinical experiment, undergraduate students' self-reported indices of mental health and biomarkers of general health were positively impacted by walnut consumption during their university studies.

According to a University of South Australia study that was published in the journal Nutrients, walnuts may be able to mitigate the negative effects of academic stress on the gut flora, particularly in females.

Lead researchers, PhD student Mauritz Herselman and Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya, say the results add to the growing body of evidence linking walnuts with improved brain and gut health.