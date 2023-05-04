Slowing down in old age? It can be symptom of dementia

These tests were repeated after five years to monitor any loss of performance.

Over the next 15 years, almost 17 per cent of women involved in the study were found to have had a dementia event, categorised as a dementia-related hospitalisation or death.

The team found lower grip strength and slower TUG were significant risk factors for presenting with dementia, independent of genetic risk and lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol intake and physical activity levels.It is widely acknowledged that as we age, we lose muscle power and slow down, making ordinary movements like getting up, walking, and sitting more difficult.

However, new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research suggests that this could also be a sign of another sinister health concern associated with ageing: late-life dementia. The researchers from ECU's Nutrition & Health Innovation Research Institute and Centre for Precision Health examined more than 1000 women with an average age of 75 to investigate the relationship between muscle function and dementia.

The team tested the women's grip strength and the time it took them to rise from a chair, walk three metres, turn around, and sit back down using a timed-up-and-go (TUG) test in partnership with the University of Western Australia.