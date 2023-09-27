Yoga improves cardiovascular function in patients with heart failure

The study comprised 75 heart failure patients who had undergone coronary intervention, revascularisation, or device therapy over the previous six months to one year at a tertiary care centre in South India. The study's patients were all less than or equivalent to NYHA Class III and had been on optimised medical therapy for at least 6 months to one year.

Patients had to be between 30 and 70 years old and have a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 45 per cent to be eligible for the trial.

The interventional group had 35 participants (31 males and 4 women), while the non-interventional group had 40 (30 men and 10 women). The interventional group received yoga therapy as well as standard guideline-directed medical care, whereas the non-interventional group only received standard guideline-directed medical therapy.

To assess the impact of yoga therapy on heart failure patients, echocardiographic parameters were examined at various follow-ups.

