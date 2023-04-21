Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases chances for flu attack

During pregnancy, women are more prone to severe respiratory infections from multiple viruses, including influenza A virus (IAV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Additionally, pregnant women are disproportionately affected by influenza, resulting in a more than 10-fold increase in hospitalisation risk.

A new study led by Natalie Johnson, associate professor in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health's Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, showed that exposure to ultrafine particles (UFPs) during pregnancy enhances respiratory viral infection risk.

The results of the study were published recently in Particle and Fibre Toxicology. "We know that air pollution affects the pulmonary immune system, making individuals more susceptible to viral infections," Johnson said.