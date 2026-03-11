Food, faith and finding a healthier balance

As Maghrib approaches, plates begin to fill. Crisp beguni and piyaju, bowls of haleem, syrup-soaked jilapi, chilled drinks waiting patiently beside sliced fruits.

Across regions, traditions vary - from the playful saying of Boro Baper Polay Khay to Barishal’s refreshing molida.

When the azaan echoes at sunset, food becomes more than nourishment. It becomes connection.

Yet, somewhere between hunger and celebration, balance can quietly slip away.

After a full day of fasting, rich portions and sugary drinks feel deeply satisfying.

But often the body responds differently - with heaviness, acidity, restlessness. By sehri, digestion may still feel unsettled. Over time, repeated excess can leave one more fatigued than strengthened.

Ramadan, however, is meant to restore - not exhaust.