Food, faith and finding a healthier balance
In Bangladesh, Ramadan is not merely a month of fasting. It is a season of spiritual return - when homes glow a little warmer, prayers linger a little longer, and families gather around the table with renewed gratitude.
From illuminated streets to the familiar aroma rising from kitchens at dusk, the country moves to a rhythm that feels both sacred and shared.
As Maghrib approaches, plates begin to fill. Crisp beguni and piyaju, bowls of haleem, syrup-soaked jilapi, chilled drinks waiting patiently beside sliced fruits.
Across regions, traditions vary - from the playful saying of Boro Baper Polay Khay to Barishal’s refreshing molida.
When the azaan echoes at sunset, food becomes more than nourishment. It becomes connection.
Yet, somewhere between hunger and celebration, balance can quietly slip away.
After a full day of fasting, rich portions and sugary drinks feel deeply satisfying.
But often the body responds differently - with heaviness, acidity, restlessness. By sehri, digestion may still feel unsettled. Over time, repeated excess can leave one more fatigued than strengthened.
Ramadan, however, is meant to restore - not exhaust.
The answer is rarely about giving up cherished foods. It is about gentler preparation and thoughtful combinations.
Many nutritionists suggest returning to simple, comforting meals that sustain without overwhelming the stomach.
A light vegetable khichuri, for instance, offers warmth and ease. Rice and lentils provide steady energy, while seasonal vegetables add fibre and micronutrients.
When finished with a modest spoon of pure ghee, the dish gains both depth and satiety - often reducing the urge to overeat later.
Paired with a bowl of cool sour yogurt, the meal feels complete, warmth balanced by calmness, richness softened by probiotics that support digestion during shifting meal hours.
These are not new ideas. They are rooted in South Asian kitchens.
Ghee, long valued in traditional cooking, is best appreciated in moderation. Its natural fats release energy gradually, while helping the body absorb fat-soluble nutrients.
Yogurt, particularly the tangy sour variety common in Bangladeshi households, offers protein, calcium, and beneficial bacteria that help maintain gut balance - especially during Ramadan’s altered eating patterns.
For families who prefer trusted dairy sources, products such as Shokti+ Ghee and Shokti+ Fortified Sour Yogurt are part of many modern kitchens.
Sourced from milk collected from women dairy farmers in North Bengal and preserved through local chilling centers before being processed under controlled and hygienic conditions.
This approach helps ensure both purity and consistent quality, while also supporting rural livelihoods, reports a press release.
This Ramadan, Shokti+ Ghee is available at a special price through online ordering, where Shokti+ Fortified Sour Yogurt can also be conveniently added - making it easier for families to plan balanced and nourishing meals at home.
Orders can be placed at:
https://www.grameendanone.net/#offer
Ultimately, Ramadan is not about limiting food - it is about mindful nourishment. When balance and nutrition find their place on our plates, both body and spirit feel strengthened. And that harmony may be one of the most meaningful lessons the month teaches us.