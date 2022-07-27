Cocoa to reduce blood pressure and arterial stiffness

According to a recent study from the University of Surrey, cocoa only lowers blood pressure and arterial stiffness when these factors are elevated.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Nutrition'. Cocoa flavanols have previously been found to lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness as much as some blood pressure medication. However, how effective flavanols are in everyday life in reducing blood pressure has remained unknown, as previous studies in this area have been performed in tightly controlled experimental settings.

Surrey's new research reduces concerns that cocoa as a treatment for raised blood pressure could pose health risks by decreasing blood pressure when it is not raised, paving the way for it to be potentially used in clinical practice.