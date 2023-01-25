Potential cause of dementia

According to a new study, some patients with behavioural-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), an incurable condition that makes patients lose their ability to control their behaviour and cope with daily living, researchers found that patients may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable.

The findings of the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, may point the way to a cure.

"Many of these patients experience cognitive, behavioral and personality changes so severe that they are arrested or placed in nursing homes," said Wouter Schievink, MD, director of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak and Microvascular Neurosurgery Program and professor of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai.