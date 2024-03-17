Tips on caring for the newborn infant

Sometimes we unintentionally cause harm to the newborn. This can be avoided if we are just a little careful.

Maternity care is also essential to keep the baby well. It must be remembered that if the mother is healthy, the child will be healthy as well. Check out these tips on neonatal care:

· Guests should not overcrowd the newborn’s room. Newborns can easily contract different ailments from respiratory or skin infections of others. No one should touch the newborn without washing or sanitising their hands. Kissing the babies isn’t good either.