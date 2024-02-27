Unintended weight loss is warning to see doctor

According to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute study, unintended weight reduction raises the likelihood of receiving a cancer diagnosis during the next year.

"If you are losing weight and you aren't trying to lose weight by making changes in your exercise routine or diet, people should see their doctor to consider possible causes," said lead investigator Brian Wolpin, MD, MPH, Director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber and Director of the Hale Family Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

"There are many conditions that can result in unexpected weight loss. Your doctor can determine if there is something that needs evaluation." The findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.