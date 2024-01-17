Nine foods to try for weight loss

When you try losing weight, your subconscious mind says, “You can’t eat this or that.” But if you keep scraping this and that from your diet what else will be left on your plate! Going without food or eating very little is not a realistic approach. You must eat to stay healthy. And there comes the calculation of calories.

To lose weight, opt for a diet that is digested slowly and keeps you full for an extended period. Additionally, pay attention to the nutritional quality of food to avoid the risk of malnutrition while striving to lose weight.