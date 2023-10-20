Almonds aid in weight loss

Researchers discovered that incorporating almonds into a low-energy diet not only helped participants lose weight but also improved their cardiometabolic health. The study was published in the journal Obesity.

When it comes to weight reduction, nuts often get a poor rap: while they’re high in protein, they’re also heavy in fat, which often puts people off. However, recent research from the University of South Australia indicates that you can eat almonds and lose weight at the same time.