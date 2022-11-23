Almonds to cut calories

While losing weight can be a thankless job, a new research by the University of South Australia suggests that a handful of almonds can help keep additional pounds at bay.

Researchers, who studied how almonds can alter human appetite, discovered that a snack of 30-50 grammes of almonds could encourage people to consume fewer kilojoules each day.

The study, which was published in the European Journal of Nutrition, found that those who ate almonds instead of an energy-equivalent carbohydrate snack reduced their energy consumption by 300 kilojoules at the next meal, the majority of which came from junk food.

Sharayah Carter from UniSA's Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity (ARENA) says the research provides valuable insights into weight management.