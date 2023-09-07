Hyperactivity disorder is risk factor for major mental health problems

As per the new study published in the open-access journal BMJ Mental Health, hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD, is a separate risk factor for a number of common and significant mental health issues.

The researchers advise health practitioners to be vigilant in an effort to prevent these diseases from developing later on because it is linked to significant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, the eating disorder anorexia nervosa and suicide attempts.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition in children and teens that extends into adulthood in up to around two-thirds of cases. Worldwide, its prevalence is estimated to be around 5 per cent in children/teens and 2.5 per cent in adults.