How to improve your mental wellbeing

"Mental wellbeing is the sense of being comfortable with who we are and what we are and where we sit in the world," says Chris O'Sullivan from the Mental Health Foundation in the UK.

While the term "mental health" usually conjures thoughts of mental ill-health, like depression, anxiety and addiction, researchers like O'Sullivan say it’s important to think about mental wellbeing as more than just having or not having symptoms.

Instead, it can be helpful to think about mental health as a spectrum, on which your position is likely to fluctuate throughout life.

Mounting evidence suggests positive mental wellbeing is linked to our physical health and the connections we build with others. Here are some practical, everyday things to keep in mind for your mental wellbeing.

Note: If you're in the thick of a severe mental illness, these tips might not be useful for you.