A silent spine-related epidemic building up, warns doctor

Another subset is professionals working from home, the doctor explains. “Working from home and on laptops for long periods has resulted in lot of back and neck related issues. This includes not only professionals but also teachers and students who suddenly have been forced to sit for hours and work on screens. The women of the house are another subset affected due to the additional house work due to lack of domestic help. This coupled with additional stress and anxiety due to the COVID pandemic which is common to all affected people causes a compounding effect.”

What are some preventive tips from spine problems getting out of hand?

All hope is not lost, however and the issues can be managed, he says.

- One has to understand that spine mechanics are different for each individual. While there are certain common preventive ways, each person has to understand and make their own adjustments. This would include individualised height adjustments for everyone during sitting and ambulation based on height, weight, spine length, limb length and neck angulations. This is easily done and can be preventive of a major morbid situation.

- Periodic breaks and stretches also are required to reduce spinal strain.

- Attention to posture while sleeping is also important essentially including the correct pillows and mattresses. The spine is a complex system with a limited shelf life, and only by good care we can keep it healthy and functioning.

- It is not the amount of work or the load it bears which causes wear and tear but more so the work done in the wrong positions which leads to damage.