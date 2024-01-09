Excessive optimism linked with lower cognitive abilities

Optimistic thinking has long been immortalised in self-help books as the way to pleasure, good health, and longevity, but it may also lead to bad decision-making, with major consequences for people's financial well-being.

Research from the University of Bath shows that excessive optimism is actually associated with lower cognitive skills such as verbal fluency, fluid reasoning, numerical reasoning, and memory.

Whereas those high on cognitive ability tend to be both more realistic and pessimistic in their expectations about the future.