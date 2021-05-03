Amount of coffee consumption depends on blood pressure

"People drink coffee for all sorts of reasons - as a pick me up when they feel tired because its good taste, or simply because it is part of their daily routine," professor Hypponen says.

"But what we do not recognise is that people subconsciously self-regulate safe levels of caffeine based on how high their blood pressure is, and this is likely a result of a protective genetic mechanism."

"What this means is that someone who drinks a lot of coffee is likely more genetically tolerant of caffeine, as compared to someone who drinks very little.

Conversely, a non-coffee drinker, or someone who drinks decaffeinated coffee, is more likely prone to the adverse effects of caffeine, and more susceptible to high blood pressure, as per the study.

Using data from the UK Biobank, researchers examined the habitual coffee consumption of a total of 390,435 people, comparing this with baseline levels of systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and baseline heart rate. Causal relationships were determined via Mendelian randomisation.