Asia’s first virtual fitness festival begins in India

Aiming to encourage people to refocus on their fitness goals in 2021, the month-long virtual fitness festival ‘FitFest 21’ kick started with a ‘Digital Dance Party’ on New Year’s Eve.

Organised by HealthifyMe, the festival which is said to be Asia’s first ever virtual fitness festival, brings together a host of activities, including daily live workouts and cooking sessions, bite-sized courses on diet and fitness, celebrity masterclasses, health quizzes and games.

Over 200 special classes are planned by HealthifyMe coaches from across the globe, more than 40 bite-sized courses are designed by coaches from India, Singapore, Malaysia, US, UK, and Slovenia. Additionally there will be weekly recipe demos and workout sets by celebs and influencers like Chef Meghna Kamdar, Chef Saby, Sana Saeed, among others.