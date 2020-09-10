Bangladesh, 10 other countries urged for urgent action to avoid deaths by trans fat intake

WHO reports that 58 countries so far have introduced laws that will protect 3.2 billion people from the harmful substance - industrially produced trans fats - by the end of 2021.

The data came after WHO's ambitious effort to eliminate industrially-produced trans fats from the global food supply, reports news agency UNB.

But more than 100 countries still need to take action to remove these harmful substances from their food supplies, said WHO.

Consumption of industrially-produced trans fats are estimated to cause around 500,000 deaths per year due to coronary heart disease.

“In a time when the whole world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make every effort to protect people’s health. That must include taking all steps possible to prevent noncommunicable diseases that can make them more susceptible to the coronavirus, and cause premature death,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Our goal of eliminating trans fats by 2023 must not be delayed.”