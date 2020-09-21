Bangladesh approves antigen-based rapid COVID-19 test kits

The government has allowed antigen-based rapid testing for COVID-19 at hospitals and health institutes across Bangladesh.

The health ministry made the announcement on Monday. It issued a circular on 17 September in this regard, reports UNB.

Antigen-based testing has been permitted at all government hospitals, district hospitals, government PCR labs and all health institutes as per the proposal of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the interim guideline of the World Health Organization, according to the circular.