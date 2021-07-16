Be careful in celebrating Eid amid Covid-19 and dengue

The countrywide Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Despite this, celebrate Eid wherever you are. Don’t travel with your family unless it’s necessary. Last time, there was a risk of virus transmitting from Dhaka to the village. The scenario is the opposite this time. Transmission is more in various districts, upazilas and villages. So taking the family home may be more risky for you.

Eid is the main Islamic religious festival and there is the religious rite to sacrifice animals during Eid-ul-Azha. Observe this, but consider certain factors. Purchase your sacrificial animal as quickly as possible. If possible, buy it online. Nowadays online cattle sales are popular. So there is no necessity to go to the market in groups, let alone take the elderly there.