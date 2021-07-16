Be careful in celebrating Eid amid Covid-19 and dengue

Eid in time of corona
The countrywide Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Despite this, celebrate Eid wherever you are. Don’t travel with your family unless it’s necessary. Last time, there was a risk of virus transmitting from Dhaka to the village. The scenario is the opposite this time. Transmission is more in various districts, upazilas and villages. So taking the family home may be more risky for you.
Eid is the main Islamic religious festival and there is the religious rite to sacrifice animals during Eid-ul-Azha. Observe this, but consider certain factors. Purchase your sacrificial animal as quickly as possible. If possible, buy it online. Nowadays online cattle sales are popular. So there is no necessity to go to the market in groups, let alone take the elderly there.
Those who are relatively younger and healthy can go to the market maintaining health rules and wearing masks. If anyone has fever or shows any symptoms, must not go the to market by any means.
Avoid crowds as much as possible while slaughtering and processing the sacrificial animals. Nowadays many people slaughter animals at the designated places, thus avoiding crowds at home. If sacrificial animals are slaughtered at home, ensure that the butcher and others wear masks, wash their hands and maintain other health rules. Arrangements for washing hands with soap and water should be made at each apartment and house. The less people entering from outside, the better it is.
Take your own prayer mat to the Eid congregation ad complete wadu (ablution) at home. Maintain social distancing at the mosque. Avoid embracing and shaking hands. Wear your mask.
Follow health guidelines while distributing meat. Don’t create gatherings at the house entrance to distribute meat. Pay maximum heed to cleaning up. Maintain social distancing if you go to relatives’ house to give them meat. Avoid roaming around. Celebrate Eid at home with your family.
Many people are living in extreme poverty because of Covid-19 restrictions. If anyone wants, he/she can send money to the poor relatives at the village then the later can sacrifice animals on their behalf.
Stay alert on dengue
Water and blood accumulate around many people‘s residences after the sacrifice of animals. Roadside ditches fill up. Keep in mind, Aedes mosquito can breed in this water. So, clear the residence and surrounding area with bleaching powder and water soon after sacrificing the animal and make sure no stagnant water is left. Dispose of the waste at the designated place or wrap it in a polybag for the city cleaning workers to take it away.
Work with your neighbours together to maintain cleanliness. If mosquito breeds in the trapped water of a house, residents of next house will also be attacked with the disease. So, all must be aware. If necessary, spray mosquito repellent where the sacrificial animal is kept and where meat of the animal will be processed after slaughtering. Besides, mosquito repellent cream can be used for children.
Your health and your family’s come at first
No hospital bed in the city is vacant during this Covid-19 and dengue situation. Acute shortage of human resources has hit the health sector. So, pay maximum attention to your health and that of your family during and after Eid.
Don’t suffer from diarrhoea and indigestion due to uncontrolled eating during Eid. Eat healthy. Those who have gastric, liver, high cholesterol and heart problems must be careful.
Don’t prepare the meat cook in a hurry. Carelessness may cause an accident. Besides, you may fall sick because of hard work. Drink plenty of water and eat vegetables, salad and fruits to avoid constipation. Those who are suffering from diabetics, blood pressure, kidney and heart disease must follow the physicians’ advice. Increased intake of protein or high blood pressure increases your risk of getting infected with Covid-19 as well suffering more complexities afterward.
Take sickness into consideration
If anyone suffers from fever, cough or shows such symptoms, don’t delay in consulting the physician. Keep the patient in isolation. Provide the patient with plenty of liquid and drinking water. Give him/her nutritious food. Run Covid-19 and dengue tests on the patients as soon as possible.
Emergency departments at government and private hospitals remain open on any holiday including Eid. So if any respiratory trouble occurs or oxygen saturation falls, don’t delay to take the patient to hospital.
Vaccinations have resumed in the country. Those who haven’t taken the vaccine as yet, get registered fast and get inoculated.
ABM Abdullah is a professor and a personal physician of the prime minister. He is an advisor to the national technical advisory committee to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna.