Poor sleep might increase risk of Asthma

A big UK Biobank research published in the open-access journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research revealed that poor quality sleep may increase a person's genetic predisposition to asthma, potentially doubling their chance of being diagnosed with the illness.

A healthy sleep pattern seems to be linked to a lower risk of asthma, prompting the researchers to suggest that spotting and treating sleep disorders early on might lessen the risks, irrespective of genetic predisposition.

People with asthma often report sleep disturbances, including broken/short sleep and insomnia. But it's not clear if sleep quality itself might influence asthma risk, or whether healthy sleep patterns might lessen this risk, say the researchers.