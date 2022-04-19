Cardiovascular diseases closely related to depression

A recent study has suggested that cardiovascular risk factors are associated with an increased risk of depression in older adults.

The study was led by Sandra Martin-Pelaez from the University of Granada, Spain, and his colleagues. The findings of the research were published in the open-access journal 'Plos One'.

Cardiovascular disease and depression are thought to be closely related due to similar risk factors, including inflammation and oxidative stress. Although it has been shown that depression could be a risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease, studies analysing the potential impact of cardiovascular health on developing depression are scarce.